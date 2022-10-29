Elon Musk is forming a council to advise on lifting any Twitter bans

NEW YORK - Twitter will form a content-moderation council that includes “widely diverse viewpoints,” and decisions on content and account reinstatements are on hold until the council is convened, new owner Elon Musk said.

Musk, whose US$44 billion (S$60 billion) deal to take the social network private was completed on Thursday, had indicated previously that he thought Twitter’s content moderation standards were too strict and that he did not believe in lifetime bans.

Twitter users and advertisers are waiting to see if the billionaire’s views mean that high-profile personalities who were blocked from the site, including former US president Donald Trump, will be allowed back on.

Still, Musk also said in a letter to advertisers that it is not in the company’s interest to become a “free-for-all hellscape.”

San Francisco-based Twitter already convenes a group of outside experts that advises the company on content moderation, called the Trust and Safety Council. BLOOMBERG