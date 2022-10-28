Elon Musk completes $62b Twitter takeover, fires CEO and other top executives

SAN FRANCISCO – Elon Musk completed his US$44 billion (S$62 billion) acquisition of Twitter, according to people familiar with the matter, putting the world’s richest man in charge of the struggling social network after six months of public and legal wrangling over the deal.

Shareholders will be paid US$54.20 per share, and Twitter will now operate as a private company.

The completion caps a convoluted saga that began in January with the billionaire’s quiet accumulation of a major stake in the company, his growing exasperation with how it’s run and an eventual merger accord that he later spent months trying to unravel.

On Oct 4, Mr Musk agreed to proceed on his originally proposed terms, and a Delaware Chancery Court judge gave the two sides until Oct 28 to wrap up the deal.

That deadline was met, and now Mr Musk, who is chief executive officer of both Tesla and SpaceX, also controls Twitter, a service he uses often but criticises openly, and that he has promised to change dramatically. The company’s shares are no longer expected to trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

Twitter Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal is among executives planning to depart as Mr Musk completes his takeover.

Also leaving are Ms Vijaya Gadde, the head of legal, policy and trust; Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, who joined Twitter in 2017; and Mr Sean Edgett, who has been general counsel at Twitter since 2012, according to people familiar with the matter, who declined to be named because the information isn’t public. Mr Edgett was escorted out of the building, said two of the people.

Twitter didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mr Agrawal stepped into the CEO role in November, when co-founder Jack Dorsey unexpectedly resigned. Mr Agrawal had been at Twitter for almost a decade, most recently as chief technology officer, but his run as CEO was quickly disrupted by Mr Musk’s arrival as a major shareholder and increasingly vocal antagonist of its current leadership.

After Mr Musk showed up, it became clear that Mr Agrawal was unlikely to keep his job. “I don’t have confidence in management,” Musk said in one early filing about the deal, and the two executives exchanged some public swipes. In May, Mr Musk replied to a Twitter thread from Mr Agrawal defending the company’s user metrics by tweeting back a poop emoji.

Text messages unveiled during the lawsuit show that the two men had a contentious exchange early on during the deal process after Mr Musk asked his followers whether Twitter was “dying”.

Mr Agrawal confronted him via text. “You are free to tweet ‘is twitter dying?’ or anything else about Twitter,” he wrote on April 9, “but it’s my responsibility to tell you that it’s not helping me make Twitter better in the current context.”

Mr Musk fired back, “What did you get done this week?” And then: “I’m not joining the board this is a waste of time.”