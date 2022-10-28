Elon Musk and Twitter: Volatile courtship ends in unlikely union

WASHINGTON - Elon Musk’s pursuit of Twitter was a melodrama from the beginning – a volatile courtship between a mercurial billionaire and an influential social media platform.

That relationship – a love-hate affair from both sides – is at last a sure thing, with Mr Musk taking control of the company on Thursday, according to US media.

Here is a look at his on-off romance with the network:

The courtship

It all began with an expensive first date: Musk – a longtime Twitter user known for inflammatory tweets – snapped up 73.5 million shares at a cost of nearly US$2.9 billion (S$4.08 billion).

The purchase, which was revealed in an April 4 regulatory filing and gave him a 9.2 per cent stake in the company, sent Twitter shares soaring and sparked speculation that Mr Musk was seeking an active role in the social media company’s operations.

It also earned him a seat on the board. CEO Parag Agrawal announced the offer – in a tweet, of course – and called Mr Musk “a passionate believer and intense critic of the service which is exactly what we need”.

But the initial attraction didn’t last: Mr Musk opted against joining the board, and quickly launched a hostile takeover bid for the company, offering US$54.20 a share, an April 13 filing showed.

Twitter in turn adopted a “poison pill” defence that would allow shareholders to buy additional stock.

The engagement

Then came the plans for a walk down the corporate aisle: Twitter reversed course and said on April 25 that it was selling to Mr Musk in a deal valued at US$44 billion.

Mr Musk parted with US$8.4 billion in shares in Tesla, pledged up to US$21 billion from his personal fortune and got some friends to stake him a few billion.

The breakup

But the billionaire soon began showing signs of cold feet, saying on May 13 that the deal to buy Twitter was “temporarily on hold” pending details on spam and fake accounts on the platform.

After two months of very public fighting over the issue, he called off the deal and accused Twitter of making “misleading” statements.

The company quickly launched legal action to enforce the agreement.