Elderly US man dies of injuries one month after being pushed off bus, woman arrested

LAS VEGAS (WASHINGTON POST) - A 74-year-old man in the US died from his injuries after he was pushed off a bus about a month earlier.

Cadesha Bishop, 25, was arrested and charged on May 6 after Mr Serge Fournier's death, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

The incident began as a verbal altercation on a bus, police said. Witnesses told authorities Bishop was being "argumentative" during the ride, and Mr Fournier, on his way off the bus, told her to be nice.

A surveillance video released by the Las Vegas police showed that Bishop then shoved the man off the bus, through the open door. He landed face down on the sidewalk on top of his collapsed shopping cart.

The man landed roughly "eight feet from the bus doorway" where he hit his head during the altercation in downtown Las Vegas on March 21, according to the arrest report.

Although he refused medical attention at the scene, Mr Fournier arrived at the University Medical Centre later that evening, police said.

Mr Fournier died about a month later due to complications from trauma to the torso.

*Disturbing Video* Detectives would like to speak anyone present during this incident on March 21, 2019, in which an elderly male was pushed from a bus near Fremont St and 13th St, around 5PM. Please call #LVMPD Homicide Section Detectives at 702-828-3521 w/info. pic.twitter.com/MXYXZbvNkg — LVMPD (@LVMPD) May 14, 2019

On May 3, his family notified detectives of his death, at which point authorities ruled it a homicide. Bishop was arrested and charged on May 6, in the death of Mr Fournier.

According to the Las Vegas Sun, Bishop was identified partly by a "Love" emblem on her jacket and the Spider-Man backpack her son was carrying. He was allegedly present during the incident.

Police released security camera video of the incident on Monday (May 13), asking for more information from witnesses who happened to be there.

Bishop has been convicted twice of misdemeanour domestic battery charges in 2014 and 2015, according to court records. She is held on US$100,000 bail with a preliminary hearing scheduled for Tuesday.