Eight killed in deadly crush at Houston music festival

LOS ANGELES • At least eight people were killed and many were injured in a crush when fans surged towards the stage during the opening night of the Astroworld music festival in Houston on Friday, officials said.

Houston fire chief Samuel Pena confirmed the casualty figures at a news conference early yesterday outside NRG Park.

He said that at around 9pm, the crowd that had gathered for a performance by popular rapper Travis Scott began to push towards the front of the stage, causing panic and injuries.

People began to fall unconscious, and the mayhem escalated until 9.38pm when a "mass casualty incident" was triggered, he said.

The fire department took 17 people to hospitals, and 11 of those were in cardiac arrest. It was not yet clear what caused the incident.

"I think it's very important that none of us speculate. Nobody has all the answers tonight," Houston police chief Troy Finner said. "If you don't have facts, if you don't have evidence, I'm not going to speak against that. We have hurting families out here."

He added that the organisers and Mr Scott were both cooperating with the police. Live Nation, the event organiser, and Astroworld did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"It happened all at once. It seemed like it just happened... over the course of just a few minutes," said Houston police executive assistant chief Larry Satterwhite. "Suddenly, we had several people down on the ground, experiencing some type of cardiac arrest or some type of medical episode."

The Houston Chronicle said Mr Scott stopped multiple times during his 75-minute performance when he spotted fans in distress near the front of the stage.

He asked security to make sure they were okay and help them out of the crowd.

