Education secretary tapped as ‘designated survivor’ for Biden speech

WASHINGTON – Education Secretary Miguel Cardona was selected to be the so-called designated survivor during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on March 8.

That role announced by the White House means that Mr Cardona would be the person to take charge if the entire US Cabinet were wiped out all together in some kind of catastrophic attack during the address at the Capitol.

Under this tradition dating back to the Cold War, one member of the Cabinet stays away from the Capitol during the president’s annual speech to a joint session of Congress and the nation.

The idea is to have a senior official still alive in the event that a disaster killed the top US leadership – the president, vice-president, members of the Cabinet, leaders of Congress, and members of the Supreme Court, all of them gathered in the same place to hear the speech.

Mr Cardona, a former fourth grade teacher, went on to obtain a doctorate and serve as commissioner of education in his native Connecticut, before Mr Biden tapped him for his Cabinet. AFP