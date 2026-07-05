Eating champion Joey Chestnut defends title but blames heat for lower hot-dog tally

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Joey Chestnut successfully defending his hotdog eating title on July 4 - despite eating fewer hotdogs as temperatures climbed to nearly 38 deg C.

NEW YORK - Champion eater Joey Chestnut successfully defended his title on July 4 despite consuming fewer hot dogs than a year earlier.

Battling not only other competitors but also extreme heat at the annual Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest in New York City’s Coney Island, Chestnut scored his 18th Mustard Belt win by downing 66 hot dogs.

Chestnut, who ate 70.5 dogs at the 2025 event, said the historic heat pummeling much of the East Coast kept him from making a run at his own record of 76, set in 2021.

“I knew early that I was going to win, but I also knew early I wasn’t going to break the record,” he told ESPN after his victory.

The midday heat neared 38 deg C with high humidity, affecting the bun texture and the eaters’ fitness levels.

At one point during the competition, sweat dripped from Chestnut’s forehead down his nose and onto the half-eaten hot dog in his mouth.

“I’m not going to get into it looking for an excuse, but yeah, it slowed me down,” Chestnut said.

The 2024 champion, Patrick Bertoletti, came in second this year, eating 51 hot dogs.

Undefeated women’s champion Miki Sudo won her 12th title with 38.75 hot dogs eaten. REUTERS