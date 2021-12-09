Early studies show boosters effective against Omicron

NEW YORK • The earliest studies on Omicron are in and the glimpse they are providing is cautiously optimistic: while vaccines like the one made by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE may be less powerful against the new variant, protection can be fortified with boosters.

Studies from South Africa and Sweden are showing that Omicron does, as feared, cause a loss of immune protection, but not a complete one.

In a study of blood plasma from people given two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech shot, there was a 41-fold drop in levels of virus-blocking antibodies compared with the strain circulating at the start of the pandemic.

A separate study from Stockholm's Karolinska Institute was more optimistic, finding the decline in antibodies against Omicron was only slightly worse than for Delta, the strain currently causing most Covid-19 cases worldwide.

Separately, BioNTech and Pfizer said yesterday the coronavirus vaccine they developed jointly is "still effective" against the Omicron variant of the virus after three doses.

A laboratory study by the vaccine-makers found the vaccine "is still effective in preventing Covid-19, also against Omicron, if it has been administered three times", but warned that "the Omicron variant is probably not sufficiently neutralised after two doses".

According to the study "a third dose provides a similar level of neutralising antibodies to Omicron as is observed after two doses" for other variants.

Pfizer and BioNTech said that an Omicron-specific version of the vaccine, currently in development by BioNTech, would be available by March.

The results of the studies on vaccine protection offer early, as yet incomplete insight into how potentially damaging the spread of Omicron could be.

The studies are small, so their findings are not conclusive. And the data is not the full story, because antibody levels are only one piece of the immune system's response against the virus.

So-called "killer" T cells also play an important role in protection against severe disease, and that's harder to measure in a lab.

Nevertheless, levels of neutralising antibodies are a key marker of immune protection. Although they naturally decline in the months after an infection or vaccination, the body's ability to spring into action to make more effective antibodies if needed has been shown to improve over time.

A key question researchers are trying to address is whether existing Covid-19 vaccines need to be altered to protect against Omicron.

Top scientists from the World Health Organisation and the United States said the Omicron variant appears to be no worse than other coronavirus strains, while cautioning that more research is needed to judge its severity.

The hopeful assessments came as global concern grew over the heavily mutated variant, which has forced dozens of nations to reimpose border restrictions and raised the possibility of a return to economically punishing lockdowns.

While it is likely more transmissible than previous variants, "the preliminary data don't indicate that this is more severe", the WHO's second-in-command told AFP.

"In fact, if anything, the direction is towards less severity," WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan said in an interview on Tuesday, insisting though that more research was needed.

The Omicron variant has been reported in 57 nations, with Covid-19 cases rising in southern Africa, including Zimbabwe, and the number of patients needing hospitalisation is likely to rise as it spreads, the WHO said yesterday.

Still, the jump in cases in South Africa following Omicron's emergence has not overwhelmed hospitals so far, prompting some cautious optimism that the new strain may cause mostly mild illness.

Governments and financial markets are trying to gauge whether the new variant will have a significant impact on the world's attempt to move past the pandemic.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE