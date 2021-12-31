Drugmaker Teva fuelled opioid addiction in New York, jury finds

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries fuelled opioid addiction in New York state, a jury found on Thursday (Dec 30), a setback for a company still facing thousands of other opioid-related lawsuits around the United States.

The verdict, which followed a nearly six-month New York state court trial in a case brought by the state and two of its counties, does not include damages, which will be determined later. The jury deliberated more than eight days before reaching a verdict.

Teva shares, which had been trading higher, fell more than 7 percentage points in New York following the decision. In afternoon trading, they were down 40 cents (S$0.54), or 4.7 per cent, at US$8.03.

New York Attorney General Letitia James called the outcome"a significant day" for the state and for "every family and community torn apart by opioids".

Jayne Conroy and Hunter Shkolnik, who represent Suffolk and Nassau counties respectively, also hailed it as a "massive victory".

In a statement, the company said: "Teva Pharmaceuticals strongly disagrees with today's outcome and will prepare for a swift appeal as well as continue to pursue a mistrial".

It said the state and counties presented "no evidence of medically unnecessary prescriptions, suspicious or diverted orders".

New York and the counties had accused the Israel-based drugmaker of engaging in misleading marketing practices that fuelled opioid addiction in the state, including by pushing drugs for off-label use.

They focused on Actiq and Fentora, cancer pain drugs made by Cephalon Inc, a company Teva bought in 2011, as well as generic opioids sold by Teva.

One of 3,300 Lawsuits

The New York lawsuit is one of more than 3,300 filed by state, local and Native American tribal governments across the country.

The judge in the case is still considering a request Teva made for a mistrial after a lawyer for the state cited an inaccurate statistic about opioid prescriptions in his closing argument.

If the verdict stands, it could put pressure on Teva to reach a nationwide settlement with other states and local governments over opioid claims.

The evidence at trial included a parody video made for a Cephalon sales meeting in 2006 in which the villain, Dr Evil from the "Austin Powers" films, talks about promoting the drugs for non-cancer pain, and another video, based on a courtroom scene in the film "A Few Good Men", in which a Cephalon employee tells a lawyer played by Tom Cruise that he "can't handle the truth" about what sales representatives need to do to meet quotas.