Commentary
Drawing lessons from United States' withdrawal from Afghanistan
Little sign of self-reflection by US foreign policy establishment amid the current din
The security and foreign policy community in Washington, DC is up to its elbows in post-mortems of the United States' war in Afghanistan, as the Biden administration tries to snatch a semblance of respect from the jaws of defeat with its Herculean effort to airlift tens of thousands out of Kabul.
So is the media, though it is by nature mostly fixated on the immediacy of the news cycle. As usual, real historical context is at best sporadic, and the 170 Afghans killed by an ISIS-K (the Afghan affiliate of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria terror group) suicide bomber at the gates of Kabul airport are mostly a footnote to the deaths of 13 American troops in that attack.