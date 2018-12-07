DPM Tharman signs condolence book for late former US president George H. W. Bush

Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam has expressed his condolences to the government and people of the United States on the passing of former president George H. W. Bush, noting that countries around the world, including Singapore, had benefited from Mr Bush's steadfast leadership.

Mr Bush, the 41st US president, died last Friday (Nov 30) in Texas at the age of 94. He was laid to rest at his presidential library in College Station, Texas, after funeral services that were held on Thursday.

Writing in the condolence book at the US Ambassador's Residence in Singapore on Thursday, Mr Tharman said: "His calm resolve and decisive actions to reverse the Iraqi occupation of Kuwait in 1990 showed the world how America led the way in the pursuit of justice and peace."

"Domestically, President Bush's landmark Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 also demonstrated how a genuine empathy for people and deep conviction can drive powerful, positive change in society," Mr Tharman wrote.

A text of the condolence message written by Mr Tharman, who is also Coordinating Minister for Economic and Social Policies, was released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Mr Tharman said Mr Bush had also made various contributions to bilateral ties between Singapore and the United States.

"President Bush was a good friend of Singapore and knew several of our leaders well. The 1990 MOU that underpins our current defence relations was signed during his Presidency," he wrote.

"In 1992, he was the first United States President to make a State Visit to Singapore, marking an important milestone in the relationship. Today's strong Singapore-United States relations were in many ways built on President Bush's contributions to our bilateral ties."

Mr Tharman said Mr Bush's dedication to his country and people would continue to inspire generations to come "not just in the United States, but in Singapore and the rest of the world".

"Our thoughts are with the Bush family and the people of the United States at this time of sorrow," he added.