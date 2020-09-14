Dozens missing amid massive wildfires in US

Rescue crews searched for the dead among blackened ruins left by massive wildfires raging in three western US states, where millions of hectares have burned in weeks.

A blitz of wildfires across Oregon, California and Washington has destroyed thousands of homes and half a dozen small towns this summer, killing at least 26 people since early last month.

At least six people have been killed this past week in Oregon, according to state officials. State Governor Kate Brown has said dozens remain missing across three counties.

In California, tens of thousands of firefighters were battling 28 major wildfires over the weekend. The White House said President Donald Trump will meet federal and California officials today.