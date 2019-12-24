Dozens injured in 69-vehicle pile-up on Virginia highway

WILLIAMSBURG (Virginia) • A pile-up in the United States involving more than 60 cars on a major highway in Virginia has injured dozens of people, according to state police.

The crash happened just before 8am on Sunday, on westbound Interstate 64 in York County near Williamsburg, Virginia State Police Sergeant Michelle Anaya said.

No fatalities were reported, but it took crews several hours to clear the roadway and reopen all lanes of traffic.

The authorities do not yet know the cause of the crash, but fog and icy road conditions were contributing factors, Sgt Anaya said.

Photos from the scene showed a tangled mass of metal, with car bonnets crumpled, windows smashed and a red truck plopped on top of another vehicle.

One of the motorists, Mr Ivan Levy, said he and his wife were both headed to Williamsburg, where they work, in separate vehicles around the time of the crash.

Mr Levy said he started slowing down his truck and turned on his hazard-warning lights when he saw thick fog.

"Next thing I know, I see cars just start piling up on top of each other," he said.

Mr Levy was able to stop in time but then received a call from his wife saying she had been in the wreck.



Emergency service workers at the scene of the accident on Sunday, in York County near Williamsburg, Virginia. The authorities do not yet know the cause of the crash, but fog and icy road conditions were cited by state police as contributing factors. Two of those injured were listed in critical condition. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



"It was just so scary," said Mrs Alena Levy, who was sent to a hospital for treatment but was not seriously injured.

Mr Levy said he ran past cars to find his wife and help her out. They made their way back to his truck, and he said he then grabbed a medical kit and started checking on other victims because first responders had not arrived yet.

Sixty-nine vehicles were involved in the crash, and 51 people were treated or transported to hospitals, Sgt Anaya said on Sunday afternoon, noting that those figures were constantly changing.

Among those hurt, two were listed in critical condition and 11 were in serious but not life-threatening condition, said York County fire chief Stephen Kopczynski.

An investigation into the cause of the crash was ongoing.

Mr Levy said the car his wife had been driving was a Christmas gift.

"She was all upset about the vehicle, and I was like, 'Look, honey, it's just metal,'" he said.

