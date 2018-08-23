Double blow for Trump ahead of Nov elections

President Donald Trump took a double blow on Tuesday when former personal lawyer Michael Cohen seemed to implicate him in an illegal act while one-time campaign manager Paul Manafort was convicted of bank and tax fraud.

But at a rally in West Virginia that night, the President did not mention either case, only repeating that nothing had been found to back claims his campaign colluded with Russia to get him elected.

Earlier Mr Trump told reporters: "It's too bad. I feel badly for both. I must tell you that Paul Manafort is a good man. It doesn't involve me. "

Yesterday morning he tweeted: "If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don't retain the services of Michael Cohen!"

The developments raise the probability of a move to impeach the President if the Democrats take back control of the House in the Nov 6 elections.

That outcome remains uncertain, forecaster Nate Silver wrote this month in his Five Thirty Eight website. While Democrats were favoured to prevail, "the range of possible outcomes is wide", he said.

But Tuesday's legal outcomes have energised the Democrats. In a fund-raising e-mail, Democrat National Committee chairman Tom Perez wrote: "The seriousness of today's developments cannot be overstated. This November's elections are our opportunity to fight back and reclaim our democracy."

Both cases hurt the President, who has often boasted about hiring the "best people". But analysts say Mr Cohen's admission could be the more damaging if the payoffs he arranged to two women are seen as violations of campaign finance laws.

The New York lawyer reportedly admitted arranging payments totalling US$280,000 (S$382,000) to porn star Stephanie Clifford - whose profession name is Stormy Daniels - and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, to keep quiet about their alleged affairs with Mr Trump.

"He worked to pay money to silence two women who had information that he believed would be detrimental to the 2016 campaign and to the candidate," Deputy US attorney Robert Khuzami said.

Mr Cohen also submitted bogus invoices to "the candidate's company" to get the money reimbursed. Additionally, he admitted one count of making false statements to a bank and five counts of tax evasion.

More details are bound to emerge. Mr Cohen's lawyer, Mr Lanny Davis, told MSNBC: "Mr Cohen has knowledge on certain subjects that should be of interest to the special counsel and is more than happy to tell the special counsel all that he knows."

The special counsel is Mr Robert Mueller, whose wide-ranging investigation into possible collusion with Russia - which Mr Trump insists is a "witch hunt" with no basis - exposed Mr Manafort and Mr Cohen.

There is talk Mr Trump will pardon Mr Manafort. On the issue of Mr Cohen, as a sitting President, Mr Trump may be safe from being indicted.

Yesterday, he seemed to suggest that, tweeting: "Michael Cohen pleads guilty to two counts of campaign finance violations that are not a crime. President Obama had a big campaign finance violation and it was easily settled!"

In 2008, Mr Obama's campaign was fined US$375,000 for violating campaign finance laws. It did not affect Mr Obama's presidency.

"Cohen... is implying his actions were at the behest of the President," Dr Glenn Altschuler, Professor of American Studies at Cornell University, told The Straits Times.

"That's not to say the President will be indicted; campaign finance law prosecutions are rare and move very slowly. But there will be very significant discussion of these actions as violations of the law.

"This intensifies what has been a challenging summer for President Trump."