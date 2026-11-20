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Walmart said consumers were buying more propane, bottled water and camping gear.

NEW YORK – Disinfecting wipes, check. Bottled water, check. Rice, generators and batteries, check, check and check. And what good is a doomsday bunker without access to a nice cup of joe? So instant coffee, check.

Shoppers are prepping like the apocalypse is near, according to the companies selling them the stuff they think will get them through the end of the world.

Walmart Inc is the largest retailer to flag the purchases, saying on Nov 19 that consumers were buying more propane, bottled water and camping gear.

Earlier in the week, Costco Wholesale Corp also said that it’s seeing a surge in nervous shoppers buying products including canned goods and rice.

Tractor Supply Co says that sales of products including generators, liquid storage tanks, and propane accessories are trending higher in 2026.

Shoppers are for the first time purchasing such goods at a higher rate than across other product groups, the retailer said in an email on Nov 19.

“A convergence of government action and social media anxiety has pushed ‘doomsday prepping’ into mainstream consumer behaviour over the past several months,” Nik Modi of RBC Capital Markets wrote in a report on Nov 18.

Modi tracks the spike in purchases to a Pentagon military readiness directive in late September that was misinterpreted on social media and amplified on TikTok as a signal for a coming 90-day blackout.

Additionally, recent emergency preparedness campaigns across the world – from Britain to Japan and Germany to Norway – have also contributed to the consumer anxiety, according to the report.

“Social media spread the message globally,” Modi said.

The online frisson has been sustained by a series of real-world incidents that have made consumers question the safety and reliability of the tech systems that underpin much of modern life.

Fears are also running high over how the rise of artificial intelligence would potentially empower hostile actors to wreak havoc.

A Quinnipiac University poll released in September found that 73% of Americans were concerned that future systems could pose an existential threat to humanity.

Last week, Outlook email and several other Microsoft Corp productivity tools broke down due to a bug.

Then planes across the US were grounded by a tech failure.

Suddenly, Chase bank account holders were having trouble transferring money.

Apple Inc had problems too.

Even the National Security Agency – the intelligence arm of the US government notorious for its surveillance programme – wasn’t spared: A classified computer network that it uses for internal communications went down.

Those are just some of the tech failures that have rattled the public in recent days.

Governments have rushed to say they aren’t related to or the result of hostile acts.

And there’s little evidence so far that rogue AI is to blame.

But that’s doing little to assuage the paranoia that the breakdowns have sparked, especially as CEOs of major companies and cybersecurity experts warned that such disruptions are poised to continue.

The growing consensus is that some of the outages have occurred as organisations have rushed to update their software to fend off cybersecurity vulnerabilities, which AI tools are finding at a record pace.

For Modi at RBC Capital Markets, the stockpiling by consumers represents a “modest tailwind” for a few product categories like shelf-stable proteins and dry pantry staples.

But a “renewed geopolitical shock, a cyberattack on critical infrastructure, or a step-up in government messaging urgency could shift behaviour from deliberate accumulation to true panic buying in a matter of days,” Modi said in the note. BLOOMBERG