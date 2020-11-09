Don't count on Trump conceding soon, say allies

WASHINGTON • After the declaration that Democrat Joe Biden had won the race for the White House, Republican President Donald Trump and his allies made one thing clear: He does not plan to concede any time soon.

Mr Trump pledged last Saturday to go forward with a legal strategy that he hopes will overturn state results that gave Mr Biden the win in the Nov 3 election.

Trump aides and Republican allies, while conflicted on how to proceed, largely supported his strategy or remained silent.

"The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor," Mr Trump said on Saturday.

In a series of tweets yesterday, he again alleged foul play, writing: "We're seeing a number of affidavits that there has been voter fraud. We have a history in this country of election problems."

In another tweet, he said: "This was a stolen election."

Twitter flagged the posts, warning readers that the claims of election fraud are disputed.

Mr Trump's allies and advisers have privately admitted that his chances of overturning the results are slim. While preparing for an eventual concession, they called for time to let the legal challenges run their course.

The Trump campaign has brought numerous lawsuits alleging election irregularities. Judges have dismissed cases in Georgia, Michigan and Nevada. In Pennsylvania, judges ordered some provisional ballots set aside and granted Republican observers greater access to vote counting.

Legal experts said the legal challenges were too narrow in scope to impact the outcome.

A handful of Republican Party or GOP representatives in the House have, however, vigorously defended Mr Trump.

Louisiana Representative Steve Scalise, the second-ranking GOP House leader, tweeted that there were "serious legal challenges" yet to be resolved.

Some of Mr Trump's most vocal allies in Congress also followed his lead by saying the election has not yet been decided, though most did not repeat his accusations of widespread fraud.

Missouri Senator Josh Hawley focused on the media organisations that called the election in Mr Biden's favour, saying that is not how the winner is determined.

"When all lawful votes have been counted, recounts finished and allegations of fraud addressed, we will know who the winner is," Mr Hawley tweeted.

Mr Mitt Romney of Utah was the first Senate Republican to congratulate Mr Biden. He was also the only Republican to vote to convict Mr Trump and toss him from office during his impeachment trial in January.

Retiring senior Republican Senator Lamar Alexander of Tennessee released a statement that seemed to warn Mr Trump over disputing the final outcome.

"After counting every valid vote and allowing courts to resolve disputes, it is important to respect and promptly accept the result," Mr Alexander said. "The orderly transfer or reaffirming of immense power after a presidential election is the most enduring symbol of our democracy."

Republicans fear Mr Trump could tarnish his own legacy if he does not make a graceful exit.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham, a staunch Trump defender, last Friday urged that, if and when the time came, the President should accept an unfavourable outcome with "grace and composure".

CNN reported late on Saturday that Mr Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner had approached him about conceding.

And Mr Ari Fleischer, a press secretary in the George W. Bush administration, said: "President Trump is entitled to take the time he wants to absorb this... The best thing to keep this country together is to give the President a reasonable period of time to accept the results."

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG