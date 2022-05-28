Don't blame the gun: NRA supporters react to Uvalde massacre

HOUSTON (AFP) - Keith Jehlen says the shooting at a Texas elementary school makes him "sick," but that "you can't blame the gun" used to murder 19 small children and two teachers.

"We've always had guns in this country," says the 68-year-old retired US Postal Service worker, noting that he personally owns more than 50 firearms.

Jehlen is standing in line to see former president Donald Trump speak at a National Rifle Association convention that is controversial being held just hours from Uvalde, the town where the school massacre took place earlier in the week.

Reflecting on the shooting, he grimaces and says: "It made me sick to my stomach."

But guns are not the problem, says Jehlen, who is dressed in camouflage shorts and a Trump hat. He argues that the disaster may well have unfolded differently if people at the school were armed.

"Killers aren't afraid of the judge, they're not afraid of the police," he says. "They should be afraid of the victim they're going after."

The NRA event - which lasts through Sunday - is being held in a vast downtown convention centre with anti-gun protesters gathered outside.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke - who has routinely attacked his opponents for their inaction on firearms reform - addressed the demonstrators.

"Blood is on your hands," one protester's sign says.

"Guns = death," reads another.

In booth after booth in the cavernous hall, hundreds of firearms - all made inert with their firing pins removed - are on display, from small handguns to AR-15s, the ubiquitous semi-automatic weapon used by the gunman in Uvalde.

'This is not Australia'

Tactical gear, hunting equipment and clothing share space with gun accessories including high-power scopes, suppressors and 60-round magazines.

Retired law enforcement officer Rick Gammon eyes a wall of black semi-automatic rifles at the convention, saying any efforts to take firearms from Americans are doomed to fail.

"You'll never take people's guns away. This is not Australia," 51-year-old Gammon says as he looks at the Hellion rifles - a compact bullpup design that he notes would fit well behind his driver's seat or in his gun safe at home.

After the April 1996 Port Arthur massacre of 35 people, Australia enacted tougher new gun laws included a general ban on the use of semi-automatic rifles, shotguns and pump-action shotguns except for specific purposes.