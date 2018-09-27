Donald Trump says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent him 'extraordinary letter' this week

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - United States President Donald Trump revealed during a meeting on Wednesday (Sept 26) with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that he had received an "extraordinary" new letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, whom he says he will meet soon for a second time.

Mr Trump brandished the letter before reporters during the meeting with Mr Abe on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

He said he received an "extraordinary letter just yesterday" from Mr Kim, but did not say what the North Korean leader had written.

It wasn't clear when Mr Trump received the letter. He met South Korean leader Moon Jae-in on Tuesday, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met his North Korean counterpart earlier on Wednesday.

Mr Pompeo will travel to Pyongyang next month to discuss preparations for a second summit between Mr Trump and Mr Kim, the State Department said after his surprise meeting with North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho.

The US seeks to persuade Mr Kim and his regime to abandon North Korea's nuclear arsenal. Mr Pompeo's meeting appeared to take place while Mr Trump was chairing a UN Security Council meeting on nuclear non-proliferation. Mr Pompeo left his seat in the meeting room and returned about half an hour later.