Donald Trump Jr's girlfriend tests positive for coronavirus

WASHINGTON • The girlfriend of US President Donald Trump's eldest son has tested positive for the coronavirus, US media reported.

Ms Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former Fox News television personality who is dating Mr Donald Trump Jr, had travelled to South Dakota for the President's July 4 speech and to view the celebration fireworks at Mount Rushmore.

Ms Guilfoyle, 51, was immediately isolated after it was found she had the virus in routine testing for anyone expected to come in close contact with the President, the New York Times reported on Friday.

In a statement to the newspaper, Mr Sergio Gor, chief of staff to the Trump campaign's finance committee, said: "She's doing well and will be re-tested to ensure the diagnosis is correct since she's asymptomatic."

He added: "As a precaution, (she) will cancel all upcoming events. Donald Trump Jr was tested negative but as a precaution, is also self-isolating and is cancelling all public events."

Ms Guilfoyle is the third person close to the President to return a positive Covid-19 test, US media reported. Others include Mr Trump's personal valet and the Vice-President's press secretary.

The pandemic has claimed nearly 130,000 American lives and a recent resurgence "puts the entire country at risk", top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci has said.

