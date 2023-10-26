Donald Trump fined US$10,000 for second gag order violation in civil fraud case

NEW YORK - Donald Trump was fined US$10,000 (S$13,712) on Wednesday after the New York judge overseeing his civil fraud trial said the former US president for a second time violated a gag order barring him from disparaging court staff.

Justice Arthur Engoron had imposed the gag order on Oct 3 after Trump shared on social media a photo of the judge’s top clerk posing with US Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, and falsely called her Schumer’s “girlfriend.”

During a trial break on Wednesday in the civil lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James concerning Trump’s business practices, Trump told reporters, “This judge is a very partisan judge, with a person who’s very partisan sitting alongside of him, perhaps even much more partisan than he is.”

Engoron, surmising that Trump was referring to his clerk, called the comments a “blatant” violation of the gag order.

Trump’s comments to reporters came as Michael Cohen, his onetime lawyer and fixer, testified for a second day against his former boss.

Before being fined, Trump briefly took the witness stand and told the judge he was referring to “you and Cohen” during his hallway remarks. The judge rejected the idea, echoed by Trump’s lawyer Christopher Kise, that the “partisan” person who Trump mentioned was Cohen.

“The idea that that statement would refer to the witness, that doesn’t make sense to me,” Engoron said. “Don’t do it again or it will be worse.”

Engoron’s clerk has been sitting next to the judge during the trial, which is standard practice in a New York state court.

Alina Habba, one of Trump’s lawyers, told Engoron she saw the clerk appear to roll her eyes while Cohen was testifying, and that this was “completely inappropriate.”

On Oct 20, Engoron fined Trump US$5,000 after finding he had not taken down a post disparaging the clerk, and warned that future transgressions could bring “far more severe” sanctions including jail. In originally imposing the gag order, Engoron said comments directed against his staff were “unacceptable, inappropriate and will not be tolerated under any circumstances.”

Trump, the frontrunner for the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden in the 2024 US election, walked out of the courtroom after being fined.