DOJ says Low can still face criminal action

What is the United States' case?

In July 2016, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) began seizing US$1 billion (S$1.36 billion) in assets allegedly bought with money stolen from Malaysian state fund 1MDB.

Hidden in the US in real estate, art and other luxury goods, the money embezzled from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) was moved around the world using secretive shell companies that masked its trail, the DOJ had said then.

The forfeiture complaints, issued by a unit known as the Kleptocracy Asset Recovery Initiative, represented the largest such case initiated by the DOJ.

In its court filings, the DOJ named three people it believed to have conspired to fraudulently divert billions of dollars from 1MDB.

One is Hollywood producer Riza Aziz, stepson of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak.

Another is Malaysian fugitive financier Low Taek Jho, also known as Jho Low, whose whereabouts are unknown but who has been reported to be flitting between mainland China, Macau and the United Arab Emirates.

The third is Mr Mohamed Badawy al-Husseiny, a former official at a government fund in Abu Dhabi in the UAE that participated in deals with 1MDB.

What are the assets involved?

Under the DOJ deal announced this week, Penang-born Low and parties related to him are set to waive rights to assets valued at US$1 billion.

These include a Bombardier Global 5000 jet grounded in Singapore; properties in New York, Los Angeles and London; and investment holdings in EMI Music Publishing Group as well as equity holdings in US investment firms Electrum Group and Flywheel Sports.

The DOJ said in July 2016 that part of the stolen money was spent on expensive artwork.

"Approximately US$137 million of the pilfered money was spent to purchase works of art, including a US$35 million work by Claude Monet, and it was not for the benefit of the population (of Malaysia) but obtained to further enhance the luxury and lavish lifestyles of those stealing money from 1MDB."

There were also paintings by Picasso and Basquiat.

US Assistant Attorney-General Brian Benczkowski was reported by Agence France-Presse as saying yesterday: "This settlement agreement forces Low and his family to relinquish hundreds of millions of dollars in ill-gotten gains that were intended to be used for the benefit of the Malaysian people."

The US$1 billion included a US$126 million yacht and another US$140 million in other assets previously forfeited.

In May this year, the US began returning US$200 million to Malaysia, following the sale of some of the 1MDB-linked assets. Of that sum, US$140 million came from the sale of a stake in New York's Park Lane Hotel and US$60 million came from a settlement paid by Riza's company, which produced the 2013 movie, The Wolf Of Wall Street.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said yesterday of the new settlement: "The assets were bought with Malaysian money. We have proof that this is Malaysia's money. We will now make a claim to the American government."

What's next?

In October last year, the DOJ charged Low, along with two former Goldman Sachs bankers, Roger Ng Chong Hwa and Tim Leissner, with conspiring to launder money and violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act in relation to 1MDB.

Leissner, a former top partner at Goldman Sachs, had pleaded guilty in August last year to bribery and money laundering.

Ng has pleaded not guilty and could go on trial next spring.

The just-announced assets deal does not stop any criminal action against Low in the US, the DOJ said.

"This agreement does not release any entity or individual from filed or potential criminal charges," it said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, in Malaysia, Najib faces 25 charges in an ongoing trial for receiving RM2.1 billion (S$684 million) of 1MDB funds. His defence has distanced itself from Low, who witnesses have said worked closely with the former leader in 1MDB.

Najib faces another seven charges over the misappropriation of RM42 million from SRC International, a former unit of 1MDB.