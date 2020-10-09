DOJ eases ban in US on announcing probes into voting-related crime

WASHINGTON • The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) has given its prosecutors more leeway to publicly announce investigations into voting-related crimes, weakening a longstanding policy against making such statements right before a presidential election, media outlets have reported.

In an e-mail sent last Friday, an official in the department's public integrity section said prosecutors can publicly announce suspected election fraud that involves federal employees such as postal workers before the polls close, according to the reports on Wednesday.

The DOJ did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The e-mail, first reported by non-profit news group ProPublica, called the policy an "exception" to a decades-old Justice Department policy that discourages prosecutors from taking overt investigative steps in election fraud investigations until ballots have been counted.

In a 2017 memo, the Justice Department said publicly announcing investigations right before an election "runs the obvious risk of chilling legitimate voting and campaign activities" and "runs the significant risk of interjecting the investigation itself as an issue" in the campaign.

The change in policy is deeply concerning, said Ms Miriam Aroni Krinsky, executive director of Fair and Just Prosecution, a criminal justice reform group.

"There is simply no reason to depart from that sensible starting point that has guided federal prosecutors for years," she said.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed without evidence that a rise in mail-in voting will lead to a rise in fraud.

The US Attorney's Office in New Jersey on Wednesday announced the arrest of a postal worker accused of discarding about 2,000 pieces of mail, including about 100 blank general election ballots.

The Justice Department said the evidence does not indicate that the postal worker's actions were politically motivated.

On Sept 24, a federal prosecutor in Pennsylvania announced an inquiry into a small number of military ballots that had allegedly been discarded; some of them had been cast for Mr Trump. A local official had discovered the ballots and reported the matter to the law enforcement authorities.

Some former Justice Department officials criticised the public statement in that case, saying there was no legitimate reason to disclose that the ballots were marked for Mr Trump.

