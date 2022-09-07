Document seized from Trump's home describes foreign govt's nuclear strength: Report

WASHINGTON - A document describing a foreign government's military defences, including its nuclear capabilities, was found in the Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) search last month of former President Donald Trump's Florida home, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

The Post report, which cited people familiar with the matter, did not identify the foreign government discussed in the document, nor did it indicate whether the foreign government was friendly or hostile to the United States.

Trump representatives and the Justice Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Reuters.

The FBI recovered more than 11,000 government documents and photographs during its Aug 8 search at Mr Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, according to court records.

According to the Post report, some of the seized documents detail top-secret US operations that require special clearances, not just top-secret clearance.

Some of the documents are so restricted that even some of the Biden administration's senior-most national security officials were not authorised to review them, the Post said.

There were no details as to where in the residence, which also serves as a private members club, the highly sensitive material was found, or under what type of security.

The US Justice Department is investigating Mr Trump for removing government records from the White House after he departed in January 2021 and storing them at Mar-a-Lago.

Mr Trump is facing mounting legal pressure, with the Justice Department saying top secret documents were “likely concealed” to obstruct an FBI probe into Mr Trump’s potential mishandling of classified materials.

The FBI raid came after a review of “highly classified” records that Mr Trump finally surrendered to authorities in January after months of back and forth with the National Archives and Records Administration.

The 15 boxes handed over by Mr Trump were found to contain 184 documents marked as confidential, secret or top secret.

After prompting from the FBI, Mr Trump’s lawyer eventually turned over an additional 38 classified documents – and provided “sworn certification” that they represented the last of the material.

But the FBI went on to uncover “multiple sources of evidence” showing classified documents remained at Mar-a-Lago.

On Monday, a federal judge agreed to Mr Trump's request to appoint a special master to review records seized in the FBI search, a move that is likely to delay the Justice Department's criminal investigation. REUTERS, AFP