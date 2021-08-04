Doctors urge unvaccinated to get jab as hospitals are overwhelmed

MIAMI • Covid-19 hospitalisations in Louisiana and Florida have surged to their highest points of the pandemic, leading overwhelmed doctors to plead with the unvaccinated to get inoculated against the Delta variant.

More than 10,000 patients were hospitalised in Florida on Sunday, surpassing that state's record. Louisiana was expected to break its record within 24 hours, prompting Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards to order residents to wear masks again indoors.

"These are the darkest days of this pandemic," Dr Catherine O'Neal, chief medical officer of Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Centre in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, said at a news conference with Mr Edwards. "We are no longer giving adequate care to patients."

Dr O'Neal urged Louisianans to get vaccinated, warning that hospitals were overwhelmed. Many nurses were out sick with the virus, leaving the state with a staffing deficit of 6,000 people.

In California, political leaders in eight San Francisco Bay Area counties reinstated mandatory indoor mask orders in public places yesterday morning.

Governors of New York and New Jersey said transport, jail, hospital and nursing home workers would be required to get vaccinated or submit to regular testing.

The moves represent the latest attempts by policymakers to spur reluctant Americans to get vaccinated as the highly contagious Delta variant surges nationwide.

Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has taken the opposite stance. He issued an executive order last week barring schools from requiring face coverings, saying parents should make that decision for their children.

District officials in Broward and Gadsden, facing a threat by Mr DeSantis to withhold state funds, said on Monday they were dropping mask mandates this autumn, the News Service of Florida reported.

Florida has one of the worst outbreaks in the nation and about one-quarter of the country's hospitalised Covid-19 patients, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services.

Ms Mary Mayhew, head of Florida's hospital association, said the latest surge sent hospitalisations rising to 10,000 from 2,000 in less than 30 days, although deaths remained well below peak numbers.

"It is a much younger age group that is getting hospitalised," she said. "For the last year, so many heard repeatedly that Covid-19 had the greatest risk for our elderly, for individuals with serious underlying conditions, but the Delta variant is clearly a significant risk for younger people."

