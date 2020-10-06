Doctor to give update on Trump at 1900 GMT: White House

WASHINGTON (AFP) - White House physician Sean Conley will provide an update on Monday (Oct 5) at 1900 GMT (3am Singapore time) on Donald Trump's health condition, three days after the US president was hospitalised with Covid-19.

The 74-year-old has been receiving treatment since Friday at Walter Reed military hospital just outside Washington, where doctors have been weighing whether to allow him to return to the White House.

Chief of staff Mark Meadows said earlier that a decision on a possible discharge was expected later on Monday.

 
 
 

