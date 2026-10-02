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District attorney in Cornell rape inquiry declined to review additional evidence

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Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten has defended his original decision not to prosecute.

Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten has defended his original decision not to prosecute.

PHOTO: TOMPKINS COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY’S OFFICE/NTIMES

Michael Rothfeld and Hurubie Meko

The district attorney for Tompkins County, New York, said recently that the evidence he reviewed in 2024 made it impossible for him to bring charges in the Cornell University rape inquiry.

But records obtained by The New York Times show that the same district attorney’s office declined to review any additional evidence gathered by the campus police department beyond a six-page statement signed by the former student, now known as Jane Doe.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.