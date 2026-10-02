District attorney in Cornell rape inquiry declined to review additional evidence
Michael Rothfeld and Hurubie Meko
The district attorney for Tompkins County, New York, said recently that the evidence he reviewed in 2024 made it impossible for him to bring charges in the Cornell University rape inquiry.
But records obtained by The New York Times show that the same district attorney’s office declined to review any additional evidence gathered by the campus police department beyond a six-page statement signed by the former student, now known as Jane Doe.