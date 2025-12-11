Disney to invest $1.29b in OpenAI and bring iconic characters to Sora

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Disney will build new products and tools using OpenAI’s application programming interfaces.

NEW YORK – Walt Disney will make a US$1 billion (S$1.29 billion) equity investment in OpenAI, agreeing as well to bring its characters to OpenAI’s Sora video generation tool.

The partnership announced on Dec 11 is a pivotal step in Hollywood’s embrace of generative artificial intelligence, despite the industry’s concerns over the impact of AI on creative jobs and intellectual property rights.

As part of the agreement, Sora and ChatGPT Images are expected to start generating fan-requested videos using licensed Disney characters in early 2026.

The companies will use OpenAI’s models to build new products, tools and customer experiences, including for Disney+ subscribers.

The partnership comes months after Hollywood’s premier talent agency sharply criticised the same technology Disney is now embracing.

Creative Artists Agency, which represents thousands of actors, directors and music artists, said in October OpenAI was exposing artists to “significant risk” through Sora, questioning whether the AI company believed creative professionals “deserve to be compensated and credited for the work they create”.

Through the deal with OpenAI, a selection of the videos made by users will be available for streaming on the Disney+ platform. It will also deploy ChatGPT for its employees, the companies said.

The tie-up will also cover image generation on ChatGPT, drawing from the same Disney intellectual property. REUTERS