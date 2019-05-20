Digital billboard in Times Square catches fire

One of the large digital billboards dotting New York's iconic Times Square briefly caught fire before the blaze was extinguished with no reported injuries, said officials. Flames started bursting out of the billboard at about 3pm on Saturday. Social media users posted images and video clips showing the sign burning on one side as it displayed an advertisement for Skyy Vodka. Other ads were also displayed on the billboard until firefighters turned it off. A New York Fire Department spokesman said there were no injuries or damage to the building to which the billboard is attached. The spokesman added that the fire was brought under control at 3.58pm and that it was not clear what started it.