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Detained ex-OpenAI engineer likely captured secrets on hidden bug, US says

Abdulrahman Alfozan, a US green card holder, has pleaded not guilty to the eavesdropping charge.

US prosecutors say the former engineer at OpenAI charged with bugging an office conference room likely intercepted trade secrets and possessed a photograph of what appears to be a term sheet for a “strategic partnership” between the ChatGPT maker and another company.

In a Nov 23 court filing, prosecutors urged a federal judge to deny the latest request by Abdulrahman Alfozan to be released on bail while the criminal case against him proceeds.

They said their investigation into him is ongoing, but they remain concerned he might try to flee before trial given his relatively weak ties to the US and the considerable resources and connections he has in his native Saudi Arabia.

“Thus far, the government has located hundreds of audio files on the defendant’s personal computer, including dozens of recordings of meetings or conversations that occurred at OpenAI throughout September 2026, many of which involve discussions of what may be trade secrets,” prosecutors said in the filing.

Alfozan, a US green card holder, has pleaded not guilty to the eavesdropping charge.

He was arrested in October after staff at the artificial intelligence company discovered a sophisticated recording device planted behind a television in an executive conference room, according to the Justice Department.

Alfozan had worked at OpenAI since July 2025 and was fired on the day of his arrest, the company has said.

During a hearing earlier in November, US District Judge Vince Chhabria expressed concern about whether Alfozan should remain in custody – absent the federal government disclosing additional evidence that might support a more serious criminal charge.

In the Nov 23 filing, the government said that Alfozan appeared to have kept the audio files and AI-generated transcripts of some of the recordings “meticulously categorised by date and renamed according to the content of the recording”.

In addition to saving the files locally to his computer, they say it appears that he uploaded at least some recordings to Dropbox, a cloud-based file-sharing platform.

Prosecutors also say that they discovered a collection of photographs on Alfozan’s mobile phone, including an image of the “strategic partnership” document that is marked “confidential”.

“At the same time as he was secretly recording, cataloguing and transcribing dozens of meetings concerning (among other things) OpenAI’s partnerships and capabilities, the defendant was in frequent communication with various people affiliated with the Saudi government,” according to the filing.

Alfozan has denied that he was stealing trade secrets from OpenAI for Saudi Arabia.

In a separate court filing on Nov 20, his lawyer argued that he “has no special or covert ties to the Saudi government” and has been forthcoming with investigators, including granting them access to his mobile phone.

Alfozan is asking the court to set his bond at US$1 million (S$1.3 million).

His lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the allegations raised by prosecutors in their latest filing.

A hearing on the bond request is set for Nov 24 in San Francisco. BLOOMBERG