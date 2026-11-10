Despite denial, Trump was told on China trip about spying on Nvidia chief Jensen Huang
Maggie Haberman, Jonathan Swan, Julian E. Barnes, Ana Swanson and Tripp Mickle
- Trump was told in May aboard Air Force One that Nvidia chief Jensen Huang was involved with a woman US officials believed was a Chinese spy.
- The briefing, given by Marco Rubio, contradicts Trump’s later claim that he did not know about the issue before the China trip.
- The disclosures have shaken Nvidia, cut its share price, and raised fresh concerns about US-China AI rivalry and Huang’s influence on Trump’s policy.
AI generated
WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump was told aboard Air Force One in May en route to China that the United States had obtained sensitive intelligence showing that Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang was in a relationship with a woman believed to be a Chinese spy, people with knowledge of the matter said.
The message was delivered by Marco Rubio, his secretary of state and national security adviser, shortly before Huang joined the presidential trip to Beijing at Trump’s invitation. It marked at least the second time in seven months that the president had been told of intelligence about Huang’s involvement with the woman.