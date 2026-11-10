Despite denial, Trump was told on China trip about spying on Nvidia chief Jensen Huang

US President Donald Trump was told in May that Nvidia chief Jensen Huang was involved with a woman US officials believed was a Chinese spy.

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump was told aboard Air Force One in May en route to China that the United States had obtained sensitive intelligence showing that Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang was in a relationship with a woman believed to be a Chinese spy, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The message was delivered by Marco Rubio, his secretary of state and national security adviser, shortly before Huang joined the presidential trip to Beijing at Trump’s invitation. It marked at least the second time in seven months that the president had been told of intelligence about Huang’s involvement with the woman.