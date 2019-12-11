Democrats unveil impeachment charges

WASHINGTON • Democrats in the House of Representatives have announced formal charges against President Donald Trump that accuse him of abusing power and obstructing Congress, making him only the fourth US president in history to face impeachment.

The full Democratic-controlled House is expected to vote on the charges, or articles of impeachment, next week.

It is almost certain to vote to impeach the Republican President, setting the stage for a dramatic trial in the Republican-controlled Senate, likely to begin in January.

House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerrold Nadler told reporters that Democrats had to take action because Mr Trump had endangered the Constitution, undermined the integrity of the 2020 election and jeopardised national security.

"No one, not even the president, is above the law," he said at a news conference that included House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic leaders of committees involved in the impeachment probe.

"Our elections are a cornerstone of democracy... The integrity of our next election is at risk from a president who has already sought foreign interference in the 2016 and 2020 elections," Mr Nadler said.

Ms Pelosi said the "solemn" step was necessary to fulfil the obligations of the oath that office lawmakers take "to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States".

Mr Trump has denied wrongdoing and calls the inquiry a hoax.

The White House has refused to take part in the House hearings because it says the process is unfair.

INTEGRITY OF POLLS AT RISK Our elections are a cornerstone of democracy... the integrity of our next election is at risk from a president who has already sought foreign interference in the 2016 and 2020 elections. HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE CHAIRMAN JERROLD NADLER

Mr Trump attacked the impeachment effort in a Twitter post yesterday, saying to impeach a president when the country has such a strong economy "and most importantly, who has done NOTHING wrong, is sheer Political Madness!"

Democrats have moved rapidly in their impeachment inquiry since launching a probe on Sept 24 into allegations that Mr Trump had pressured Ukraine to investigate a Democratic political rival, former vice-president Joe Biden, in the 2020 elections.

They accuse Mr Trump of abusing power by withholding aid to Ukraine, a vulnerable US ally facing Russian aggression, as well as dangling a possible White House meeting for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to get him to launch the investigation.

Republicans say Democrats are seeking to overturn the results of the 2016 election with a "witch hunt" against Mr Trump, who denies he did anything wrong.

"Americans don't agree with this rank partisanship, but Democrats are putting on this political theatre because they don't have a viable candidate for 2020 and they know it," Mr Brad Parscale, Mr Trump's 2020 re-election campaign manager, said in a statement.

Mr Trump is unlikely to be convicted in the Senate, given that it is controlled by his party, but his impeachment may yet have an impact on the campaign trail as Democrats seek to retake control of the White House.

The House Judiciary panel could vote this week on whether to send the formal charges to the full House.

Ms Pelosi launched the impeachment probe after a whistle blower reported concerns over a July 25 telephone call in which Mr Trump sought help from Mr Zelensky to investigate Mr Biden, a leading contender in the Democratic race to challenge Mr Trump in next November's election.

That led to weeks of investigation and hearings in the House.

Democrats say their investigation shows that Mr Trump withheld US$391 million (S$532 million) in military aid and the White House meeting to get Mr Zelensky to investigate Mr Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, as well as a debunked theory that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 US election.

Republicans argue Mr Trump did nothing improper in his call with Mr Zelensky, and say there is no direct evidence he withheld aid or a White House meeting in exchange for a favour.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG