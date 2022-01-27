Democrats to use Republican playbook for fast action on US Supreme Court pick

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Democrats who control the US Senate plan to move President Joe Biden's upcoming nomination of a replacement for retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer on a quick timetable, similar to the single month that Republicans used for Justice Amy Coney Barrett, a source familiar with the planning said.

Mr Breyer, 83, will retire when the court's current term wraps up in June, US lawmakers said on Wednesday (Jan 26). Democrats narrowly control the Senate, which confirms federal judicial nominees.

Senate Democrats do not have to await Mr Breyer's departure to clear a nominee who would be sworn in when he formally steps down, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Former President Donald Trump nominated Ms Barrett on Sept 26, 2020, a little over week after the death of liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The Senate, then led by Republicans, confirmed Ms Barrett on Oct 26, 2020, a week before the presidential election that Mr Trump lost to Mr Biden. Ms Barrett's appointment boosted the court's conservative majority to 6-3.

Replacing Mr Breyer will not change the ideological makeup of the court because a Mr Biden nominee is expected to be a liberal just as the retiring justice is.

The Senate is now split evenly between 50 Democrats, including the two independents who align with them, and 50 Republicans. Under this makeup, Democratic Vice-President Kamala Harris can cast the tie-breaking vote on legislation and nominations.

As a result, Democrats would want to move as quickly as possible to confirm Mr Breyer's replacement because if any one of the 50 members of their caucus suddenly becomes unable to serve for any reason they could lack the votes to confirm the nominee.

They also face a risk that Republicans will regain control of the Senate in the Nov 8 midterm elections. If that occurs, top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell has indicated he likely would block Mr Biden nominations to the top court.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Mr Biden's nominee will receive a "prompt hearing" and will be considered and confirmed by the chamber with "all deliberate speed."

Mr Biden is expected to nominate a Black woman to the court, which would be a historic first.

"With this Supreme Court vacancy, President Biden has the opportunity to nominate someone who will bring diversity, experience and an evenhanded approach to the administration of justice," said Democratic Senator Dick Durbin said, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which takes the lead in the confirmation process.

Mr Biden will have to be careful to pick a nominee Mr Schumer can easily navigate through the Senate since he has no Democratic votes to spare.