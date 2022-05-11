Democrats to hasten $55b in additional US aid for Ukraine

WASHINGTON • US congressional Democrats agreed to rush US$39.8 billion (S$55 billion) in additional aid for Ukraine, two sources familiar with the proposal said on Monday, easing fears that a delayed vote could interrupt the flow of US weapons to the Kyiv government.

The House of Representatives could have passed the plan, which exceeds President Joe Biden's request last month for US$33 billion, as soon as yesterday, and Senate leaders said they were also prepared to move quickly.

A proposal for additional Covid-19-related funding, which some Democrats had wanted to combine with the emergency Ukraine funding, will now be considered separately.

Mr Biden on April 28 asked Congress for US$33 billion to support Ukraine, including more than US$20 billion in military assistance.

That proposal was a dramatic escalation of US funding for the war with Russia.

The new proposal includes an additional US$3.4 billion for military aid and US$3.4 billion in humanitarian aid, the sources said.

Both Mr Biden's fellow Democrats and Republicans said they supported more aid for Ukraine and would approve emergency funding quickly, but it was delayed by disputes between the parties over whether additional funding for Covid-19 relief or stiffer immigration controls should be included.

The delay raised concerns across the capital.

Mr Biden issued a statement calling on lawmakers to pass the funding and get it to his desk for him to sign into law in the next few days. "We cannot allow our shipments of assistance to stop while we await further congressional action," he said.

In letters to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, top House Republican Kevin McCarthy and key committee chairs in both the House and Senate, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said the military had enough funds to send weapons to Kyiv for just the next two weeks.

"We need your help," Mr Blinken and Mr Austin wrote in the letters reviewed by Reuters. They said there was only US$100 million left to draw on under an authority that allows the President to authorise the transfer of weapons without congressional approval in response to an emergency.

"We expect to exhaust that authority no later than May 19, 2022," they wrote.

Mr Biden on Monday also signed an updated version of the Lend-Lease Act that supplied Britain and eventually other allies during World War II, summoning the spirit of the past century's epic battle for democracy as he paved the way for further arms shipments to Ukrainians fighting to repel Russian invaders.

"Every day, Ukrainians fight for their lives," he said as he approved the legislation in the Oval Office. "The cost of the fight is not cheap, but caving to aggression is even more costly."

The original Lend-Lease Act was enacted in March 1941, when the United States was still officially neutral during World War II, as a way for then President Franklin Roosevelt to send weaponry and other supplies to Britain as it faced Nazi Germany essentially on its own. Among the other allies it later helped was the Soviet Union.

Now, Moscow will be on the other side of the arms channel as the modern-day version, called the Ukraine Democracy Defence Lend-Lease Act, will direct weapons and equipment not to Russian soldiers, but to those fighting them. The law will waive time-consuming requirements on the provision of arms to Ukraine, speeding up shipments considered critical to its defence against Russian forces. The legislation passed unanimously in the Senate and with just 10 Republicans voting "no" in the House.

