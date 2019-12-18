Democrats set to vote for Trump's impeachment

WASHINGTON • House Democrats laid out their impeachment case against US President Donald Trump on Monday, a sweeping report accusing him of betraying the nation and therefore deserving to be ousted, as key lawmakers began to signal where they stand ahead of this week's landmark votes.

What Democrats once hoped would be a bipartisan act - only the third time in US history the House will be voting to impeach a president - is now on track to be a starkly partisan roll call today.

No Republican is breaking with the President while almost all Democrats are expected to approve the charges against him.

Senior House Democrats expect to win any impeachment vote, albeit with the possibility of some defections from moderates facing tough re-elections next year in Mr Trump-leaning districts.

A raucous town hall on Monday in the Detroit suburbs had put on display the nation's wrenching debate over the unconventional President Trump and the prospect of removing him from office.

Freshman Democratic Representative Elissa Slotkin was both heckled and celebrated as she announced her support for impeachment. "There's certainly a lot of controversy about this," Ms Slotkin acknowledged to the crowd of 400. "But there just has to be a moment where you use the letter of the law for what it's intended."

Mr Trump is facing two articles of impeachment brought by the Democrats.

The charges say he abused the power of his office by pressuring Ukraine to investigate his possible Democratic rival in the 2020 presidential election - former vice-president Joe Biden, and obstructed Congress by aggressively trying to block the House investigation from its oversight duties as part of the nation's system of checks and balances.

The President "betrayed the nation by abusing his high office to enlist a foreign power in corrupting democratic elections", says the 650-page report from the House Judiciary Committee.

He withheld military aid from the country's ally as leverage, the report says, and "Trump, by such conduct, has demonstrated that he will remain a threat to national security and the Constitution if allowed to remain in office".

The report also says Mr Trump then engaged in an unprecedented attempt to block the investigation and "cover up" his misconduct.

"In the history of the Republic, no president has ever ordered the complete defiance of an impeachment inquiry," it adds.

Mr Trump, tweeting from the sidelines after instructing the White House not to participate in the House inquiry, insisted he has done nothing wrong.

He is promoting his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani's investigation of Mr Biden and a widely debunked theory that it was actually Ukraine, not Russia, which interfered in the 2016 election, a conspiracy-laden idea that most other Republicans are avoiding.

"He knows what he's doing," Mr Trump said of Mr Giuliani at the White House.

Sticking to the language he has relied on for months, he tweeted on Monday: "The Impeachment Hoax is the greatest con job in the history of American politics!"

As the House prepares for today's vote, more than a dozen Democrats announced they would be voting for impeachment.

A handful or even fewer are expected to break ranks, however, as Speaker Nancy Pelosi marches the majority towards a vote she hoped to avoid having Democrats take on their own.

As the House was detailing its case against the nation's 45th president, attention was turning to the Senate where the top Democrat, Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, called anew for fresh evidence and testimony from key White House officials for the Senate impeachment trial.

"What is President Trump hiding?" Mr Schumer said on Monday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is hoping to avoid a drawn-out spectacle in his chamber, though Mr Trump, a former reality TV show host, has signalled that is what he prefers as he seeks vindication.

Republicans, who hold the majority in the Senate, are widely expected to acquit Mr Trump of the charges during a trial starting next month.

In a letter to Mr McConnell, Mr Schumer has proposed hearing testimony from former national security adviser John Bolton, acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and two others, as part of a detailed offer he made to Republicans in an attempt to start negotiations.

Several Senate Republicans rejected that idea late on Monday, saying the House should have gone to court to force those witnesses to testify over the White House's objections if Democrats wanted to hear from them.

ASSOCIATED PRESS, REUTERS