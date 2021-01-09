Democrats seek impeachment

Congressional Democrats have accused US President Donald Trump of inciting insurrection and weighed up impeaching him for a second time after supporters fired up by his false claims of election fraud stormed the US Capitol this week.

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called on Vice-President Mike Pence and Mr Trump's Cabinet to invoke the Constitution's 25th Amendment, which allows them to strip the President of his powers if he cannot discharge his duties. But Mr Pence opposes the idea.

As the fall-out continues, Mr Trump appears to have conceded the Nov 3 election. He has said he will not attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan 20.

At least 55 people have been charged over the unrest, which led to the death of five people, including a police officer.