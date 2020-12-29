Covid-19 aid

Democrats seek higher payouts

President Donald Trump signed into law a US$2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package.
President Donald Trump signed into law a US$2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package.PHOTO: NYTIMES
  • Published
    1 hour ago

Democrat lawmakers were set yesterday to push through expanded US$2,000 (S$2,660) relief payments for Americans after President Donald Trump backed down and signed into law a US$2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 29, 2020, with the headline 'Democrats seek higher payouts'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 