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House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries speaking to reporters after the Democratic Caucus chose him as their nominee to be speaker of the House on Nov 18.

WASHINGTON - Democrats elected this month to the US House of Representatives nominated Hakeem Jeffries on Nov 18 to lead them in the next Congress, putting him on the precipice of becoming the nation’s first black House speaker.

The incoming House Democratic Caucus nominated Jeffries in a closed-door, secret-ballot vote.

Jeffries won 251 votes with 11 Democrats opposing him.

Many incoming progressives declined to say whether they would back Jeffries after the Nov 3 midterm elections, with several saying they wanted a leader who would support a bold agenda to pass populist policies that candidates campaigned on.

A group of seven incoming House progressives said in a joint statement that they voted against Jeffries because they are still working to secure commitments from the New York Democrat.

“While we have seen meaningful progress, there is still work to be done to ensure that the direction our party takes this coming Congress reflects what our constituents are demanding of leadership,” they said. “Those conversations are ongoing.”

Democrats minimise internal divisions

Leaders of the Congressional Progressive Caucus congratulated Jeffries in a separate statement that pledged to work with him to pass “the first year of Medicare For All, an end to for-profit immigrant detention centres, and so much more.”

Representative Pramila Jayapal, a former chair of the progressive group who voted for Jeffries, said it’s legitimate for new members to “want to respond to the anger of the moment that’s out there, and I think Leader Jeffries – soon-to-be Speaker Jeffries – understands that, in part because the movement has been so effective at communicating that.”

Other Democrats downplayed the significance of the opposition. Representative Rosa DeLauro, the top Democrat on the Appropriations Committee, told reporters there will always be naysayers, and Representative Jonathan Jackson said Democrats “can have a majority without being a monopoly.”

“Rarely are great people able to reach their ultimate goal without somebody saying no,” Representative Emanuel Cleaver told Reuters. “It just doesn’t happen.”

Despite some opposition, Jeffries is expected to be elected speaker, a powerful position that puts him second in line to the presidency, when the new Congress convenes in early January.

The speaker election requires 218 votes on the House floor. Democrats will have a majority of at least 257 seats. Several competitive races remain uncalled.

Historic milestones celebrated

Several Democrats celebrated the historic nature of Jeffries’ nomination. Representative Jim Clyburn of South Carolina, who was the highest-ranking black House Democrat until Jeffries became Democratic leader, told reporters that the Nov 18 vote was “very historic.”

Representative Joe Morelle, a fellow New York Democrat, said he was overjoyed for Jeffries, someone he’s known for nearly two decades.

“He’s going to be a great speaker,” he told Reuters.

Asked about the members Jeffries has yet to win over, Morelle said there was broad consensus in the caucus on advancing an affordability and accountability agenda that Democrats campaigned on.

“I’m sure there’ll be other voices,” he said. “But I think he is focused on delivering on what we talked about this fall.”

Representative Madeleine Dean of Pennsylvania framed the vote as a continuation of the “bright turnaround” Democrats have experienced since Election Day.

“I didn’t allow myself to dream of this sweeping set of wins,” she said, referring to Democrats winning control of the House and Senate. “And yet here we are on a much brighter day, with an extraordinarily capable leadership team that will serve for the American people.”

House Republicans last week nominated Judiciary Committee chairman Jim Jordan to lead their conference in January. Jordan won the post over Majority Leader Steve Scalise after Speaker Mike Johnson said he would not seek to lead Republicans in the minority. REUTERS