Democrats lead House race but GOP may get boost: Survey

WASHINGTON • Heading into tomorrow's critical midterm elections, Democrats retain their advantage in the battle for the House, but Republicans could be buoyed by increasingly positive assessments of the economy and by President Donald Trump's harsh focus on the issues of immigration and border security, according to a new Washington Post-ABC News national poll.

The poll finds that registered voters prefer Democratic candidates for the House over Republican ones by 50 per cent to 43 per cent. That marks a slight decline from last month, when Democrats led on the generic congressional ballot by 11 points, and a bigger drop from August, when they had a 14-point advantage.

Democrats also have a 51 to 44 per cent advantage among likely voters identified by The Post.

That seven-point margin, which is in line with other polls taken in the past two weeks, puts Democrats roughly within range of what they probably will need in the overall national vote for the House to capture a majority from the Republicans, based on calculations from previous midterm campaigns.

However, there is no way to translate the national numbers into the district-by-district competition that will ultimately decide who controls the House in January. Democrats need a net gain of 23 seats to capture control of the House. Public and private polls of individual races conducted by candidates, political party committees, the media and others show many contests still within the margin of error.

Republican candidates in competitive House districts, almost a third of which backed Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in 2016, threaten to be dragged down by the President's unpopularity.

Presidents with approval ratings as low as Mr Trump's have generally suffered significant losses in midterm elections.

But Mr Trump has shown over time that historical benchmarks do not always apply to him.

His approval rating among all adults stands at 40 per cent, holding steady from a poll early last month and slightly higher than his 36 per cent rating in August.

Those who disapprove account for 53 per cent. Among registered voters, Mr Trump's approval is 44 per cent, with disapproval at 52 per cent, the best margin among this group during his presidency.

Elections also tend to reflect views of the economy, and tomorrow's provides a test of the tension between perceptions of the President and perceptions of the economy.

Rarely has there been as great a distance between views about the economy and a president's ratings as there is this year.

The Post-ABC News poll, conducted a day before a string of positive employment statistics was announced, records the most optimistic attitudes about the economy in nearly two decades, with 65 per cent of all Americans rating the economy as good or excellent and 34 per cent offering a negative assessment.

The poll was conducted last Monday to Thursday among a random national sample of 1,255 adults.

WASHINGTON POST