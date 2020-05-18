Democrats launch probe into ouster of State Dept watchdog

WASHINGTON • Democrats in the US Congress have launched a probe into President Donald Trump's dismissal of a government watchdog believed to have been investigating Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The announcement came after Mr Trump told House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi late last Friday that he planned to dismiss State Department Inspector-General Steve Linick.

It was Mr Trump's third abrupt dismissal of an official tasked with monitoring governmental misconduct and abuse since April, and drew criticism even from members of his own party.

"The firings of multiple inspectors-general is unprecedented; doing so without good cause chills the independence essential to their purpose," tweeted Republican Senator Mitt Romney.

"It is a threat to accountable democracy and a fissure in the constitutional balance of power."

Two senior Democrats - Senator Bob Menendez and congressman Eliot Engel - said in a statement that they "unalterably oppose the politically motivated firing".

The lawmakers said Mr Linick had apparently "opened an investigation into wrongdoing by Secretary Pompeo himself", and said the firing was "transparently designed to protect Secretary Pompeo from personal accountability... and may be an illegal act of retaliation".

A Democratic congressional aide, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Mr Linick was probing complaints that Mr Pompeo inappropriately used a political appointee to perform personal tasks for himself and his wife Susan.

CNN, citing a senior State Department official, has reported that Mr Pompeo himself had recommended the firing and hand-picked Mr Stephen Akard, a former aide to Vice-President Mike Pence, to succeed Mr Linick.

By law, the administration must give Congress 30 days' notice of its plans to terminate an inspector-general's service, in theory giving lawmakers time to study the move - and protest if warranted.

THREAT TO DEMOCRACY The firings of multiple inspectors-general is unprecedented; doing so without good cause chills the independence essential to their purpose... It is a threat to accountable democracy and a fissure in the constitutional balance of power. REPUBLICAN SENATOR MITT ROMNEY

"A general lack of confidence simply is not sufficient detail to satisfy Congress," warned Republican Senator Chuck Grassley.

But previous such firings have gone through unimpeded, and those dismissed have been replaced by political allies of the Republican President.

Mr Engel, who heads the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and Mr Menendez, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, have requested that the White House and State Department turn over records related to Mr Linick's dismissal.

They also asked to see files for inspector-general probes "involving the Office of the Secretary that were open, pending, or incomplete at the time of Mr Linick's firing".

Mr Pompeo has raised eyebrows for frequently travelling the world on his government plane with his wife, who has no official role.

CNN reported last year that a whistleblower had complained that the Bureau of Diplomatic Security, which guards American missions overseas as well as the secretary of state, had been assigned questionable tasks for the Pompeos, such as picking up takeout food or tending to the family dog.

The State Department confirmed Mr Linick's firing but did not comment on the reason - or on whether Mr Pompeo was under investigation.

A State Department spokesman also confirmed that the new inspector-general would be Mr Akard, an attorney who served as a foreign affairs adviser to Mr Pence when the latter was governor of Indiana.

Mr Linick, a long-time prosecutor, was appointed in 2013 by Mr Trump's predecessor Barack Obama to oversee the US$70 billion (S$100 billion) juggernaut of US diplomacy.

He had played a small role in Mr Trump's impeachment saga last year, handing to Congress documents by Mr Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani with unproven claims about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and Ms Marie Yovanovitch, who was removed as the US ambassador to Ukraine by President Trump.

Since his acquittal on impeachment charges by the Senate, Mr Trump has fumed against a "Deep State" he sees as out to get him.

He has removed or demoted inspectors-general for the Pentagon, the intelligence community and the Department of Health and Human Services, as well as a senior health official who questioned Mr Trump's promotion of unproven drug therapies for Covid-19.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE