Democrats delay handing over Trump's case for Senate trial

Democrats are delaying handing the case of US President Donald Trump's impeachment to the Senate, in a move calculated to pressure the Republicans into submitting to a procedure they favour for the trial in the Republican-controlled Senate.

The Democrats are pushing for a trial in which top Trump aides, including former national security adviser John Bolton and acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, will be called as witnesses.

But both President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell prefer a swifter one that will call just a few witnesses, even as Mr Trump is certain to be granted an acquittal of the impeachment charges against him for abuse of presidential power in his dealings with Ukraine, and obstruction of Congress.