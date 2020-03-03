Democrats Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg to join former vice-president Joe Biden on stage on Super Tuesday eve

DALLAS (REUTERS) - Former vice-president Joe Biden's Democratic presidential bid picked up steam on Monday (March 2) with the endorsements of two former 2020 rivals - Mr Pete Buttigieg and Ms Amy Klobuchar - who planned to join him on the stage at a rally on the eve of the Super Tuesday primary elections.

But Mr Biden still faces a challenge from billionaire former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg among voters hoping the party will nominate a moderate.

Ms Klobuchar, a senator from Minnesota, will become the third 2020 candidate in as many days to drop out of the race when she announces the suspension of her campaign in Dallas, where she will also publicly back Mr Biden, a Klobuchar aide said.

Mr Buttigieg, a former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who ended his White House bid on Sunday, also plans to endorse Mr Biden in Dallas, a top adviser said.

The New York Times also reported that former Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, a former Texas congressman, was set to endorse Mr Biden’s White House bid.

Mr Biden is fresh off a resounding victory in Saturday's South Carolina primary and is aiming for a strong showing on Super Tuesday against Senator Bernie Sanders, the national front-runner and a self-described democratic socialist from Vermont.

The Super Tuesday contests offer the biggest one-day haul of the 1,991 delegates needed to win the party's nomination at its national convention in July, with about 1,357 delegates, or nearly one-third of the total number, up for grabs.

Fourteen states - California, Texas, Virginia, Massachusetts, Tennessee, Alabama, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Minnesota, Vermont, Colorado, Utah, North Carolina and Maine - as well as American Samoa and Democrats living abroad cast ballots on Tuesday. (The primary for expatriate Americans is scheduled to run through March 10.)

Mr Bloomberg, a late entrant to the race, will make his ballot-box debut. He is betting the US$500 million (S$694.5 million) of his own money he has poured into his campaign will allow him to make up for not competing in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada or South Carolina.

Five candidates - Mr Biden, Mr Bloomberg, Mr Sanders, Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and US Representative Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii - remain in the running for the nomination to take on Republican President Donald Trump in November's election, down from more than 20 earlier in the campaign.

Mr Bloomberg and Mr Biden have emerged as the main contenders for the votes of moderate Democrats, while Mr Sanders is the progressive front-runner nationally, eclipsing Ms Warren.

BIDEN'S MOMENTUM

Mr Biden's high-stakes triumph in South Carolina, where his campaign had said his popularity with black voters would propel him to victory after early disappointing finishes in Iowa and New Hampshire, helped winnow the field.

Billionaire environmental activist Tom Steyer also gave up his campaign on Saturday night after a third-place finish in the Southern state in which he had invested most heavily.

One of Mr Buttigieg's top fundraisers, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said some of his supporters planned to donate to Mr Biden's campaign.

Mr Sanders' momentum might not be easily slowed. On Monday, his campaign downplayed the efforts by moderates to present a united front.

"The establishment is nervous, not because we can't beat Trump, but because we will," said Mr Sanders' campaign manager, Mr Faiz Shakir. "And when we do, the Democratic Party will again be a party of the working class."

It was not immediately clear who would immediately benefit from the departures of Mr Buttigieg and Ms Klobuchar. A Morning Consult poll taken Feb 23 to 27, for example, before Mr Buttigieg exited the race, showed that 21 per cent of his supporters named Mr Sanders as their second choice, 19 per cent picked Mr Biden, another 19 per cent chose Ms Warren and 17 per cent favoured Mr Bloomberg.

Mr Biden still lags his rivals in spending and organisation in Super Tuesday states and beyond, but his campaign said on Sunday it had raised more than US$10 million over the preceding two days.

Endorsements of the former vice-president from elected officials and community leaders poured in on Monday as Democrats who believe a moderate is the best candidate to defeat Mr Trump tried to circle the wagons around Mr Biden.

Backing from Ohio Democrats including Representative Marcia Fudge and former Cincinnati Mayor Mark Mallory added to endorsements from Senator Tim Kaine and state House of Delegates Majority Leader Charniele Herring of Virginia. In Colorado, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock has backed Mr Biden. In California, Representative Gil Cisneros is supporting the former vice-president.

On Wednesday, Hollywood mogul Sherry Lansing is hosting a fundraiser for Mr Biden featuring Senator Dianne Feinstein of California and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

Supporters of Mr Sanders and Ms Warren also rushed to weigh in for their candidates. The progressive magazine The Nation endorsed Mr Sanders, and the women's fundraising organisation Emily's List endorsed Ms Warren.

Former President Barack Obama planned to wait until after the primaries to endorse a candidate, a source familiar with his thinking said.