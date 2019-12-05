Democratic presidential front runner Biden says he'd consider Kamala Harris for vice-president

AMES, IOWA (BLOOMBERG) - Mr Joe Biden said on Wednesday he would consider choosing Ms Kamala Harris as his vice-president if he wins the Democratic nomination, and suggested several other possible jobs for her.

"Of course I would," he told reporters as he boarded his tour bus after an event in Ames, Iowa.

"Senator Harris has the capacity to be anything she wants to be," he said a day after Ms Harris ended her presidential bid.

"She is solid. She can be a president one day herself. She could be the vice-president. She could go on to be a Supreme Court Justice. She could be attorney-general. I mean she has enormous capability."

Mr Biden also said he spoke to Ms Harris on Tuesday.

In the first Democratic debate, Ms Harris lit into Mr Biden over his past positions on school busing, a moment that was a temporary breakthrough for Ms Harris.

On Wednesday, when asked about that exchange, Mr Biden said, "I'm not good at keeping hard feelings."

Mr Biden is on an eight-day, 18-county bus tour of Iowa through Saturday.

Presidential candidates including Mr Biden, Mr Bernie Sanders and Mr Pete Buttigieg will participate in a forum hosted by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Saturday.

Ms Warren, Mr Sanders and Mr Biden participate in town hall meetings hosted by UNITE HERE Culinary Workers Union in Las Vegas from Dec 9 to 11.