Democrat Scholten wins Michigan House race, beating Trump-backed Gibbs

WASHINGTON - Democrat Hillary Scholten won the House Race in Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District, the Associated Press said.
Ms Scholten, a former Justice Department attorney, beat Trump-backed Republican John Gibbs. BLOOMBERG
