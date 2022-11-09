Democrat Scholten wins Michigan House race, beating Trump-backed Gibbs

Ms Hillary Scholten, a former Justice Department attorney, won the House Race in Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District. PHOTO: REUTERS
WASHINGTON - Democrat Hillary Scholten won the House Race in Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District, the Associated Press said.

Ms Scholten, a former Justice Department attorney, beat Trump-backed Republican John Gibbs.  BLOOMBERG

