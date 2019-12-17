Democrat report outlines rationale to impeach Trump

WASHINGTON • Bolstering its case for impeaching President Donald Trump, a House panel released a lengthy report yesterday detailing its rationale for the charges and accusing Mr Trump of betraying the nation for his own political gain.

Mr Trump faces two articles of impeachment by House Democrats: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. They point to Mr Trump pressuring Ukraine to investigate 2020 political rival Joe Biden while withholding as leverage military aid the country relies on to counter Russia, as well as his efforts to block the House probe.

The House will vote tomorrow on the impeachment articles approved last week by the House Judiciary panel. The vote is all but certain to result in Mr Trump's impeachment, though he is expected to be acquitted in a Senate trial.

Detailing its case against the nation's 45th president, the Judiciary panel released a 650-page report just after midnight.

It said Mr Trump "betrayed the nation by abusing his high office to enlist a foreign power in corrupting democratic elections".

The panel summarised the evidence for impeachment compiled by the House intelligence committee, and said Mr Trump "has demonstrated he will remain a threat to national security and the Constitution if allowed to remain in office".

Mr Trump, by refusing to cooperate with the House impeachment inquiry, violated the Constitution's system of checks and balances, the report said.

Republicans on the panel denounced the materials submitted as "paltry". And the White House press secretary tweeted yesterday that the release of the impeachment report "in the middle of the night" underscored that the impeachment effort was a "partisan sham".

"There ought to be a fair trial where the whole truth comes out," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters yesterday in New York. "And I'm going to work to get that done."

The top Senate Democrat called for new evidence and testimony from former national security adviser John Bolton, acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and two others as part of a detailed proposal outlined in a letter on Sunday to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to spur negotiations with the Republican Party.

Mr Trump has expressed interest in a robust trial that would not only clear him of the charges in the Senate but also vindicate him - but his desire for a lengthy proceeding is something Senate Republicans are hoping to avoid.

ASSOCIATED PRESS