Democrat Nadler says he's going to court to enforce Mueller-related subpoenas

WASHINGTON (WASHINGTON POST) - Democratic House Judiciary chairman Jerrold Nadler has said he is going to court on Friday (July 26) and again next week in bids to enforce subpoenas seeking grand jury information associated with the special counsel investigation and testimony from former White House counsel Donald McGahn.

Nadler said favourable court orders on those matters would "open the floodgates" for enforcement of other subpoenas that he considers key to ongoing investigations of President Donald Trump that have been stymied by White House's refusal to cooperate.

Nadler said he will go to court later on Friday in an effort to secure the grand jury information that was generated by special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian election interference and possible obstruction by Trump. The Justice Department has resisted turning over that material.

Nadler said he would return to court early next week in hopes of forcing testimony from McGahn, which House Democrats see as key to building the case that Trump obstructed Mueller's probe and should be impeached. McGahn has declined to cooperate at the instruction of the White House.

Nadler shared his plans during a CNN interview, two days after appearances by Mueller before his panel and the House Intelligence Committee that did not yield any blockbuster revelations and failed to generate the kind of momentum toward impeachment that some Democrats were seeking.

During the interview, Nadler argued that the hearing produced a "great change" on the issue of impeachment but said that Democrats need to continue building a public case about Trump's transgressions.

"The evidence has got to be so solid and out there that impeaching the country wouldn't tear the country apart," said Nadler, whose committee has jurisdiction over impeachment proceedings.

He said he disagrees with some colleagues that have suggested time is running out on impeachment, given elections are next year, and that an inquiry would need to be launched by next month to stand a chance of being successful.

"In effect, the Mueller report only came out this week," Nadler said, arguing that most Americans had not read the redacted 448-page report made public in April.

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also dismissed suggestions on Friday that she is trying to "run out the clock" in her reluctance to start impeachment proceedings against Trump.

"We will proceed when we have what we need to proceed, not one day sooner," she told reporters at her weekly news conference.

Nadler said that impeachment would be necessary if the Trump administration defies any court orders enforcing House subpoenas.

"No administration has ever defied a court order," he said.

"There would have to be an impeachment, without question."