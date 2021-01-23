Democrat leader mulls over plea to delay Trump impeachment

WASHINGTON • US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is reviewing a request from Republicans to put off the start of former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial till mid-February, a Schumer spokesman has said.

Republicans argued that Mr Trump needed time to prepare a defence against charges of inciting insurrection at the US Capitol on Jan 6.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell requested the timeline after Democrats earlier on Thursday said that the House of Representatives could send the impeachment charge - passed last week in response to the deadly storming of the Capitol by Trump supporters - to the Senate as early as yesterday.

Mr Trump, a Republican, left office on Wednesday and flew to his Florida resort hours before Democrat Joe Biden was sworn in.

Mr McConnell said in a statement that he asked Democrats to hold off on sending the impeachment charge to the Senate until Jan 28, and then give Mr Trump two weeks from that day to prepare a defence.

Mr Trump's team began to take shape on Thursday. Trump adviser Jason Miller said on Twitter that the former president had hired South Carolina lawyer Butch Bowers as part of his legal team. Mr Bowers has worked on high-profile voting and election matters.

Separately, dozens of prominent lawyers have signed a formal complaint seeking the suspension of Mr Rudy Giuliani's law licence - the latest and loudest in a series of calls to censure him for his actions as former president Trump's personal attorney.

The lawyers said Mr Giuliani had trampled ethical boundaries as he helped Mr Trump pursue false claims of election fraud, then gave an incendiary speech repeating those claims just before the riot at the Capitol on Jan 6.

A draft of the complaint to the Supreme Court of New York's attorney grievance committee accuses Mr Giuliani of knowingly making false claims about the election and urges an investigation into "conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit or misrepresentation in or out of court".

