Democrat Joe Biden wins in Kansas after all-mail-in vote

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - Joe Biden easily won the Democratic primary in Kansas after a vote that wrapped up on Saturday, conducted entirely via mail-in ballots because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Associated Press reported on Sunday (May 3) that Biden - the party's presumptive nominee - received 77% of the vote over Bernie Sanders with 23%.

The Vermont senator ended his campaign in April but was still in the running when the state Democratic party started mailing ballots to voters in late March.

The state has 39 pledged delegates of the 1,991 originally needed to secure the party's nomination. The postponement of many primaries - and New York state's outright cancellation - means that the total number delegates could be different by the time of the convention in August.

Kansas officials abandoned plans for in-person voting after Democratic Governor Laura Kelly issued a stay-at-home order to slow the spread of Covid-19.

Oregon is due to hold its Democratic primary on May 19. The northwest state conducted all statewide contests by mail since 1998.