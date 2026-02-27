Democrat congressman questions use of USAID funds for Trump budget chief’s security

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

WASHINGTON - A Democratic lawmaker is questioning the use of funds from the former US foreign aid agency to pay for White House budget chief Russell Vought’s security, calling it “a gross abuse of power” and a deviation from their congressionally approved purpose.

Reuters reported on Feb 13 that the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) has allocated more than US$15 million (S$19 million) from US Agency for International Development (USAID) operating expenses to cover the cost of Mr Vought’s protection by the US Marshals Service in 2026.

Referring to the Reuters report, Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi wrote in a letter to Mr Vought on Feb 25 that using the funds for his security detail “deviates sharply from Congress’s intent and undermines the agency’s core purpose”.

“The misuse of funds is fundamentally wrong and a gross abuse of power,” Mr Krishnamoorthi said.

“The Left’s strategy is to fuel assassination culture against public officials then express shock about what it takes to keep them safe,” said OMB spokeswoman Rachel Cauley. “We are going to continue to use available funds at the three agencies overseen by the director to protect him.”

Ms Cauley apparently was referring to the Consumer Financial Protection Board (CFPB) as the third agency. Mr Vought is the acting CFPB director. He held the same acting post at USAID for nearly 90 days last year and a document reviewed by Reuters now lists him as a senior advisor there.

Mr Trump in 2025 ordered USAID’s closure, claiming without offering proof that it was rife with corruption. Thousands of personnel and contractors were fired and programs closed, throwing US-funded global aid programs into turmoil.

A skeleton crew is closing out USAID’s remaining contracts and is due to shut the 64-year-old agency for good by September.

Mr Krishnamoorthi asked Mr Vought to disclose details of the USAID funds being used to pay for his security, including their “original congressional intent” and whether the budget chief had notified Congress that they had been reallocated.

Mr Krishnamoorthi also asked whether other White House funding sources were considered and who authorized the USAID funds to be used to cover the costs of his protection. REUTERS