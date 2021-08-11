Delta variant pushes US cases to 6-month high

NEW YORK • Coronavirus cases and hospitalisations in the United States are at a six-month high, fuelled by the rapid spread of the Delta variant across swathes of the country grappling with low vaccination rates.

Nationwide, Covid-19 cases have averaged 100,000 for three days in a row, up 35 per cent over the past week.

The states of Louisiana, Florida and Arkansas reported the most new cases in the past week, based on population. Hospitalisations rose 40 per cent, and deaths, a lagging indicator, registered an 18 per cent uptick in the past week.

Florida set a new single-day record with 28,317 cases on Sunday, according to data from the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hospitalisations in Florida have been at record highs for eight straight days. Most Florida students are due back in the classroom this week as some school districts debate whether to require masks.

The number of children hospitalised with Covid-19 is rising across the country, a trend health experts attribute to the Delta variant being more likely to infect children than the original strain.

With the virus once again upending Americans' lives after a brief summer lull, the push to vaccinate those still reluctant has gained fresh momentum.

The Pentagon on Monday said that it will seek President Joe Biden's approval by the middle of next month to require military members to get vaccinated.

The Defence Department is targeting the midpoint of next month for a vaccination deadline based on expectations that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will give full approval to the Pfizer vaccine, which currently falls under an emergency use authorisation.

The deadline could be moved up if the FDA grants its approval earlier, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said.

"I strongly support Secretary Austin's message to the (military) on the Department of Defence's plan to add the Covid-19 vaccine to the list of required vaccinations for our service members not later than mid-September," Mr Biden said.

Two US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the vaccine could have been immediately mandated but that more than a month was given with the hope of full FDA approval, which might reduce fears about its safety.

The military says that around half of the US' armed forces are already fully vaccinated.

Vaccination rates are highest in the navy, which suffered a high-profile outbreak last year aboard an aircraft carrier. About 73 per cent of sailors are fully vaccinated, compared with the US national average of about 60 per cent of adults aged at least 18.

The evolving pandemic and the rapid community spread spurred by the Delta variant have prompted the cancellation of some large-scale events across the nation.

Last week, organisers cancelled the New York International Auto Show that had been set for this month. The New Orleans Jazz Festival was also cancelled for the second straight year.

But fears about the Delta variant seem to not have dampened the mood in Sturgis, a city in South Dakota that welcomes hundreds of thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts for the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

The city provides Covid-19 self-test kits to rallygoers but the event does not require proof of vaccination or mask-wearing. Last year, health officials cited the rally as a super-spreader event that contributed to a surge in the Midwest.

This year's gathering, which started last Friday, might already be attracting record crowds.

"It's one of the biggest crowds I've seen," Meade County sheriff Ron Merwin said. "There'll definitely be some spread."

REUTERS