Delta Air halts services to address systems technology issue

(BLOOMBERG) - Delta Air Lines Inc said it halted services to address a technology issue impacting some of its systems.

"We have issued a Delta groundstop as we work to bring systems back up as quickly as possible," the company said in a statement.

Ground stops, as the Federal Aviation Administration calls them, are relatively common reactions to thunderstorms and other disruptions in the US aviation system. They are typically short-lived and narrowly drawn, such as halting departures to a congested airport for an hour or two.

The halt comes after breakdowns in the past two years that have forced Delta to shut its operations during heavy travel periods.

In January last year, a 2 1/2-hour computer breakdown grounded domestic flights and left passengers stranded across the US Delta's worldwide computer systems failed in August 2016, when the carrier scrapped about 2,000 flights.